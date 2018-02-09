Mark Desselle, age 55, of Ville Platte

Mark Desselle

BUNKIE - A Memorial Service for Mark Desselle will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Sister Virginia Madrigal officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Desselle, age 55 of Ville Platte, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Mercy Regional Hospital in Ville Platte.

He is preceded in death by his father, Tannis Desselle, Jr.; his mother, Carlotta Desselle McKinney; a son, Tommy Desselle; and a brother, Chris Desselle.

Survivors include his wife, Jamie Desselle of Bunkie; his children, Melissa Desselle of Marksville and Jennifer Desselle of Marksville, Katrina (Louis) St. Romain of Moss Bluff, Holly Miller of Lake Charles, Bart Miller of Lake Charles, Sky Desselle of Ville Platte, Carlotta Desselle of Ville Platte and Angel Desselle of Ville Platte; five sisters, Connie (Roy) Carr of Columbia, Sarah (Herman) Odom of Epps, Marilyn (James) Longino of Hessmer, Linnette (Gilbert) Silva of Ozona, Texas and Annette (Curlyn) Dubroc of Hessmer; and eight grandchildren, Cole, Jalyn, Norianah, Sha’Lissia, Trey’Shawn, Parker, Ryland and Olen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home.

