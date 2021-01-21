Mark Dubroc, Marksville

Mark Paul Dubroc, 65, was called home on Tuesday, January 19th 2021, dying at his residence in Alexandria surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Cottonport to Peggy Boniol Dubroc and Sampson Dubroc Jr. He grew up in Fifth Ward with his sister, Donna, and brothers Darrel and Ted. He graduated from Fifth Ward High School in 1973. He pursued a doctorate in pharmacy from University of Louisiana Monroe (formerly Northeast Louisiana University) obtaining his Doctorate in Pharmacy in 1978.

A talented musician, Mark played guitar and bass with some of the best musicians in the country. However, instead of continue touring on the road, he returned to Marksville where he met his wife in a piano class.

The young coupled used their love of music and Christ to minister to youth throughout the nation. This passion culminated with Mark getting his CDL, purchasing a Trailways bus, and putting together a ministry team (The ‘Servant Squad’) of forty-five local adolescents. Today the fruits of Mark’s labor can be seen throughout the country in the many priests, youth ministers, deacons, musicians, and committed Christians who were inspired by his witness.

Mark and Sally owned and operated Mark’s Family Pharmacy in Marksville for fifteen years. He moved his family to Alexandria in 1994 and after selling his business in Marksville in the early 2000s, worked and ran the Walmart pharmacy in Alexandria for seventeen years. Colleagues and customers alike loved Mark’s warm, inviting demeanor and appreciated his willingness to share his skill in medicine.

Mark’s biggest blessing was his family. Be it at his pharmacy, in St. Joseph’s Church in Marksville or Prompt Succor in Alexandria, or travelling with the ministry team, Mark was never far from his children, wife, and relatives.

Mark’s untimely death was caused by pancreatic cancer, however he also suffered from dementia and, towards the end, Alzheimer’s. Even then, his grandchildren climbed into his bed where he smiled and cradled them.

He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Sarah ‘Sally’ Bennett Dubroc and his children, Jennifer Pease Moses, Kelly Pease Lombardi (Joey), Benjamin Dubroc (Samantha), and Lindsey Bennett Lambert (TJ). He leaves behind thirteen grandchildren: Weston, Seth, and Alexander Moses; Joey, Madelyn, Thomas, Lily, Johnny, and Luke Lombardi; Joseph ‘Philo’ Dubroc; Riley Pennington, Nash and TJ Lambert; all of whom called him “Pops.” He is preceded in death by his parents: Peggy Boniol Dubroc and Sampson Dubroc Jr., and his sister Donna.

A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Friday, January 22, with retired Bishop Sam Jacobs officiating as well as nephew Father Blake Dubroc, brother Deacon Darrel Dubroc, and Father Rusty Rabalais and Father Chad Partain concelebrating.

Pall bearers honored to serve will be, Mark Schneider, Paul George, Joseph Lombardi, Zachary Bennett, Weston Moses and Seth Moses.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity (of your choice) whose primary mission is feeding children. Local, regional, and National Organizations have been put into place for the sole purpose of getting food to children who otherwise would not have enough to eat.