Mark Vidrine, 56, Gold Dust

Mark Glenn Vidrine, age 56 of Gold Dust, passed away on Thursday, October 08, 2020, at his residence.

Mark was born on February 11, 1964 in Franklin, Louisiana to Vernell and June Vidrine. Mark was friendly and kind never meeting a stranger as he always saw the good in people.

He is survived by his mother, June Francis Webb Vidrine of Bunkie, two sisters, Pamela Sue Vidrine of Lafayette, and Janelle Vidrine Juneau (Richard) of Bunkie, one niece, Lauren Boatner Frederick (William) of Lafayette, one nephew, John A. Boatner IV (Celise) of Nashville, Tennessee, two great-nieces London Elle Frederick of Lafayette and Nora Celise Boatner of Nashville, Tennessee, and two great-nephews Graham Boatner Frederick and Mason Grey Frederick, both of Lafayette.

He is preceded in death by his father, Vernell Joseph Vidrine, his brother, David Craig Vidrine, his paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Matt (Celeste) Vidrine, and his maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. James Floyd (Ethel) Webb.

Mark enjoyed hunting squirrel and ducks, watching LSU and Saints football, and Nascar Racing as well as watching movies.

The family will hold a private service for Mark at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com