Marlene Marie DuPont, 78, Simmesport

A Memorial Service for Marlene Marie Dufour Dupont will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Dupont, age 78, of Simmesport, departed this life on July 12, 2020 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Dora Brouillette Dufour; husband, Sidney J. Dupont and one sister, Coralee Dufour.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Craig Dupont, Sr. of Simmesport, Darrell Dupont (Brenda) of Deville; three grandchildren, Craig Dupont, Jr, Jessica Dupont, George Dupont; three great grandchildren, Avery Verbois, Addyson Verbois and Kailah Cooper.