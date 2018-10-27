Martha Gremillion, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. She was born on January 1, 1941 in Plaucheville, Louisiana. In 1949, her family moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from Fortier High School in 1958 and from Soule Business School in 1960. Martha worked as an administrative professional in the medical and utility industries for 40 years retiring from Entergy in 2000.

Over the course of much of her career and in retirement, Martha was an avid supporter and loyal member of the Business and Professional Women's organization both at the local and state level. She was affiliated with the New Orleans chapter for 30 years serving terms as President, Secretary and chair of many committees and activities.

Martha relocated from New Orleans to Baton Rouge in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. There, she continued her affiliation with the Louisiana Federation of Business and Professional Women receiving the Nike Woman of the Year award in 2007. Martha was serving as Historian of this organization at the time of her passing. Martha supported many charitable organizations through donations and service. On the second Thursday of every month, she and a small group of volunteers who met in a prayer group at St. George Catholic Church over 10 years ago, could always be found serving a home cooked meal to guests at the Bishop Stanley Ott shelter in Baton Rouge.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Entergy Louisiana's The Power to Care program, The Louisiana Federation of Business and Professional Women's scholarship fund or the St. Vincent DePaul Bishop Stanley Ott shelter in Baton Rouge are welcome.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Simeon Gremillion and Bernice Couvillion Gremillion and her sister-in-law, Nell Gremillion. She is survived by her brothers, Douglas Joseph Gremillion (Catherine) and Conrad David Gremillion; her nieces, Shelly Gremillion Curtin (Tom), Stacey Gremillion Diesel (Chuck), Lauren Marie Gremillion; nephew, Craig Douglas Gremillion (Aimee); great-nieces, Ashley Nicole Gremillion, Megan Elyse Gremillion; and great-nephews, Joseph Thomas Curtin, Andrew Stephen Curtin and Ian Diesel.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70124 on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com.