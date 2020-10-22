Martra Sullivan, Hickory Hill

Funeral services for Mrs. Martra Sullivan will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Starlight Baptist Church in Marksville with Rev.Van Keith Jones officiating. Interment will be at the Starlight Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Sullivan, of Marksville, departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Andre Kevin Sullivan of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Arvell Klaude Sullivan of Austin, Texas, Adrin Kyle Sullivan of Marksville, LA and stepson Percy Sullivan, JR. of Austin, Texas; daughters, Sharice Sullivan of Marksville, stepdaughter; Cheryl Bolling of Castro Valley, CA.; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Mrs. Sullivan is preceded in death by her husband; Percy Sullivan, parents; Issac Jacob and Gertie Jones; sisters, Doris Hardy, Alberta Coleman, and Vinella Simon;and one grandchild, Kelvin Sullivan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Daryl Crocket, Arvell Sullivan, Alex Hardy, Adrin Sullivan, Shaft Jacobs, and Gary Jones.

To extend online condolences to the Sullivan family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com