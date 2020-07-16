Mary Ambres Fontenot Ned, 102, Beggs

Graveside service for Mrs. Mary Ambres Fontenot Ned, 102, will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 1178, Bunkie, LA 71322. Interment will immediately follow. Visitation will be held prior to the graveside service FOR THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA.

Rev. Donald Tibbs, Pastor of St. John Baptist Church and Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate the graveside service.

Mary Ambres Fontenot Ned of Beggs, LA went to join the Savior on Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Ella Shannon in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by family and friends.

Mary Ned was born October 27, 1917 in Morrow, LA to the late Milton and Elodie Ambres.

Married in March 1940 to Amogene Fontenot, to this union, two daughters were born, Ella Mae and Bobby. In 1985, she married Walter Ned.

She was afflilated with the Little Rock Baptist Church, formerly the “Mother of the church” until her health declined. She relocated to Baton Rouge, LA to be with her daughter, Mae (Joseph Shannon) and grandson, Roderick Shannon. She was under the watch care of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA under the leadership of the late Rev. Charles T. Smith.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; one sister, Naomi (Nathaniel) Frank; four brothers, Edward, Rogers, Robert and Jasper Ambres; six sisters-in-law, Ethel, Mary, Ruth, Geraldine, Willie Mae and Kathryn; a brother-in-law, Nathaniel; a son-in-law, Joseph Shannon; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mourning her departure are: her daughter, Ella Fontenot Shannon; one grandson, Roderick Shannon; five great grandchildren, Jyrion, Royreiana, Jorey, Katlyn and Kyron, all of Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, Lloyd (Ossie Mae) of Houston, TX; step grandchildren; step great grandchildren; four Godchildren, Shenitha Tibbs, Landry Williams, Carrie Louise Frazier Walters and Milton L. Ambres; and a host of relatives and friends.

