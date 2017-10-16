Mary Ann Rachal Dupont, age 69, of Bunkie

Mary Ann Rachal Dupont

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Dupont, age 69 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Post Acute Specialty Hospital in Lafayette. Born on September 19, 1948, Mary Ann loved gardening, sewing and most of all her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Della Mae Ducote Rachal; and a daughter-in-law, Tricia Guillot.

Survivors include her husband; Robert Dupont of Bunkie; four sons, Brian Guillot of Evergreen, Irving Guillot of Hessmer, Bobby (Shawntell) Dupont, Jr. of Bunkie and Baylen Dupont of Bunkie; one daughter, Ramona Ann (Tim) Guillot of Marksville; two brothers, Sam (Benetta) Rachal of Fifth Ward and David (Lisa) Rachal of Haughton; two sisters, Janetta (Jim ) Doughty of Bunkie and Debra (Russell) Desselle of Bunkie; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com