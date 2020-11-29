Mary Bass, 69, Simmesport

Funeral service for Mary Redmond Bass will begin at 2:00pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow at the Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport.

Mary Bass, age 69, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, David Houston Bass of Simmesport; daughter, Roxana Durrett (Richard) of Simmesport; son, David Bass II; sisters, Lois Redmond Hood (Bobby) of Hurley, MS., Joyce Redmond of Pascagoula, MS., Myrtle Tomblin of Pascagoula, MS., and Bernice Webb of Pascagoula, MS. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Bass; brothers, Russell Redmond and Andrew Redmond.

A visitation will begin at 10:30am until time of service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.