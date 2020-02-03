Mary Dae Jeansonne Ducote, age 99, of Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Mary Dae Ducote of Plaucheville will begin at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will follow at the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum.

Mary Dae Jeansonne Ducote, age 99, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at OakMont Estate in Mansura, La.

Born in Plaucheville on December 30, 1920, she spoke only French until learning English in first grade at Plaucheville Elementary School. She was a fast learner as she graduated valedictorian of her Plaucheville High School class in 1938. She was also a dedicated athlete, making All State in basketball.

She married Gordon Ducote in 1941, and they built their home in Hickory shortly after WWII. Dedicated to her family, she created a loving home and always welcomed her children’s friends. She enjoyed having company and treated guests to her wonderful cooking. She specialized in etouffées, gumbos, pineapple cakes, and pecan pies made with fresh, not frozen, Hickory pecans. She guarded her recipes closely even giving out fake recipes to her grown children to make sure they kept coming home for visits.

She is survived by daughter, Sherry Ducote Rabalais of Pineville; sons: Philip Ducote & his wife Karen of Buford, Georgia, Gordon Jerome Ducote Jr. & his wife Ruth of Baton Rouge, and Richard Ducote & his wife Janelle of Opelousas; and a brother, Donald Jeansonne of Bridge City, Texas. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gordon Jerome Ducote Sr.; her parents, Adras & Carrie Neyland Jeansonne; her sister, Nelda Jeansonne Mayeux; two brothers, James Jeansonne and Harold Jeansonne; and her son-in-laws, Leo Riche and Edward Rabalais.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 12pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.