Mary Etheline Vead

May 8, 1943 - March 26, 2019

Memorial services for Mary Etheline Vead resident of River Ridge formerly of Simmesport will begin at 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Interment will be at the Christ the King Mausoleum.

Mary Etheline Vead passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 75.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Shefford Vead; her brother, James Bordelon; her sister, Brenda Bordelon Laborde; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary was a hard worker, and raised her brothers from a young age. She was a loving, devoted, and beautiful housewife, who persevered through sickness. She was an excellent cook and a true sweetheart. She will be missed by all who had the chance to know her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Rachal and Henry Bordelon, Jr.; her brothers, Philip Bordelon, Allen Bordelon, Leonard Bordelon, Maxim Bordelon, Reginald Bordelon, Bernard Bordelon, Gerard Bordelon, and Michael Bordelon; and her sister, Carrie Jane Vead.

Service

Memorial Service

Christ the King Catholic Church

657 Main St.

Simmesport, LA 71369

Saturday, April 6, 2019

11am