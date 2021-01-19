Mary Hardy, 63, Bunkie native

Graveside services for Mary Richard Hardy will be held at a later date at the St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mrs. Hardy, age 63, of Port Barre, formerly of Bunkie, passed away at Opelousas General Hospital on Monday, January 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky James Hardy, Sr.; her son, Ricky James Hardy, Jr.; her parents, Lucien and Alida Richard and her brother, David Richard, Sr.

She is survived by her beloved children and grandchildren, her son, Timothy Hardy and his wife, Lauren, of Holiay, FL and their children Lucas and Laken Hardy; daughter-in-law, Amanda Florence of Cecilia, LA and her children, Devin and Bailen Hardy; her son, Lyn Franks and his wife, Tracy, of Arnaudville and their children, Blaze, Blair and Balie; her siblings, Lucien Richard,II and family, M. Dale Richard and family, Davis Richard and family, Tommy Richard and family, Diane Richars and family and Dee Guidroz and family.