Mary Israel, Spring Bayou

Sat, 01/30/2021 - 10:54am

Mary Mathes Israel, born February 17, 1946 passed from this life on January 24, 2021.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brent Israel.

Her husband George Israel of Spring Bayou; Children- Frank Israel & husband, Jeff Mitchener, of New Orleans, Kris Leblanc & husband, Les Leblanc, of Slidell, Erika Connolly & husband, Brian Connolly, of Slidell, Kathryn Israel, of Westwego; Grandchildren, Crystal Barrilleaux, Lauren Connolly, and Gabriel Connolly; Sisters, Linda Cruse of NC, Shelia Sinderson, of AZ; Brothers, Bubba Smith, of NC, Robert Smith, of NC, Mike Mathes, of CA and several nieces and nephews in CA, AZ, NC are left to cherish her memory.

