Funeral service for Mary Magdalene Washington, age 80, of Bunkie were Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 AM at Second Union Baptist Church with Pastor Christopher Ardoin eulogist. Internment in the Church Cemetry under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:50 PM in The Summit Retirement Center, where she was called from labor to reward.

Magdalene was a member of Second Union Baptist Church for many years serving and working tirelessly as, "Mother of the Church", Deaconess, member of the Mission Ministry and Choir where she loved singing God's praises.

She graduated from Carver High School and went on to attend Grambling State University.

Magdalene leaves to cherish her loving memories, her son, Curley Dwayne (Lisa) Washington of Louisville, KY; seven brothers, George (Lessie) Washington, Jr. of St. Louis, MO; Roy (Brenda) Washington of Charlotte, NC; Jenkins (Theresa) Washington of Gaithersburg, MD; Donald (Robin) Washington of Houston, TX; Calvin (Felicia) Washington of Mansura; Christopher (Tracey) Washington of Upper Marlboro, MD; Raymond (Shelia) Washington, Sr. of Houston, TX; five sisters, Rose Bates of Houston, TX; Gretha Henry of West Covina, CA; Lillian Wash of Tyler, TX; Ruby Washington; Dorothy (James) Hawkins of Fayetteville, NC; six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve were; Ben Bernard Washington, Christopher Lyn Washington, Cornell Washington, Raymond Washington, Sr., Johnathan Wayne Washington, Zquarius Simmons and Henry Brooks, Jr.