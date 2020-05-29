Maudry Ducote, 86, Hessmer

Private Graveside services for Mrs. Maudry Slocum Ducote will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating.

Mrs. Ducote, age 87, of Hessmer, departed this life on May 28, 2020 at Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Beulah Desselle Slocum; husband, Frank Joseph Ducote; first husband, Lawrence Joseph Bordelon; infant daughter, Virgie Mary Bordelon; one son, Michael Shane Bordelon; step-son, Wade Ducote.

Those left to cherish her memory include five sons, Terry John Bordelon of Marksville, Lawrence Joseph Bordelon, Jr. of Marksville, Darren Paul Bordelon of Marksville, Scotty James Bordelon of Hessmer, Andrew Wade Bordelon of Kolin; two daughters, Pamela Marie Ducote of Marksville, Rhonda Jane Vitrano of Hessmer; step-son, Herbert Ducote of Simmesport; step-daughter, Darlene Piazza of Marksville; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.