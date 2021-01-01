Maxine Ducote, Hessmer

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 2, 2015 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Maxine Watts Ducote of Hessmer, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital. She was a resident of Rivi’ere de Soleil Community Care Center.

Maxine was born in Hessmer, LA to Aline Laborde and Merlin Watts, on June 3, 1929. She grew up in Hessmer and graduated from Hessmer High School in 1947. She was a devout Catholic, a member of St. Alphonsus Altar Society and choir for many years. She helped her husband to coordinate the Food Pantry in Hessmer, which served many people throughout Avoyelles Parish. In December of 1995, she and her husband Melvin were awarded the Catholic Community Service Award from the Diocese of Alexandria for their food pantry dedication. She was a member of the Avoyelles Council on Aging, and for many years served as an election commissioner. She was a wife who supported, cared, and loved her husband and a mother who was loving, supportive and served as an inspiration to her two sons. Her passion was being with family and friends, playing pokeno, and an occasional trip with friends, eating out, and, along with her husband, listening to Lawrence Welk and reminiscing of their younger days.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Melvin “DeeDee” Ducote; her parents, Merlin and Aline Laborde Watts; and sister, Sylvia Watts DiMaggio.

Mrs. Ducote is survived by her two sons, Kenneth and wife Janis Ducote of Fifth Ward and Joey and wife Dr. Garnetta Ducote of Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren, Krystle and husband Shaun Reynaud of Fifth Ward, Matthew Ducote of Baton Rouge and Megan Ducote of Knoxville, TN; one great-grandson, Brendon Reynaud; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Ducote of Hessmer and Maxie Ducote and wife Iris of Cocoville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.