Maxine Ford Ariza, age 54, of Marksville

Maxine Ford Ariza

MARKSVILLE – Funeral services for Maxine Ford “Mammie” Ariza, will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Ford, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s cemetery.

At the request of the Ariza family, visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Ms. Ariza, age 54 of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Maxine, also affectionately known to family and friends as Mammie, was a kind and gentle woman. She was always considerate of others needs and unselfishly placed others needs above her own. Mammie will be sadly missed by her family and friends and all that had the honor of knowing her.

Mammie will now be joined in Heaven by her father, McKinley Ford, Sr. and brother, McKinley Ford, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Jerod Ford of Marksville, Antonio Arizaof Marksville and Rasia Keishawn Ford of Marksville, mother, Effie Davis Ford of Marksville, siblings, Albert Davis, Sr. of Hessmer, Walter Ballard of Marksville, Catherine Kyles of Alexandria, Viola (Roger) Brown of Marksville, Dorothy Hager of Cottonport, and Sylvania Baptiste of Marksville; and grandchildren, Dillenger Respert, Jr. of Lafayette and Kai-Lan Haywood of Marksville.