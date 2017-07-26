Maydean Aymond, age 83, of Dupont

Maydean Aymond

DUPONT - Funeral services for Maydean Aymond will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with the Rev. George Krosfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Pineville.

Friends may visit from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Ms. Aymond, age 83 of Dupont, formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. She was born on May 6, 1934.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Lawrence C. and Irma Firmin Aymond; and her brothers, Lawrence Aymond, Sr., James Kirby Aymond and Alex Aymond.

Survivors include her nephew, Lawrence (Stephanie) Aymond, Jr. of Dupont; her nieces, Irma Louise (Warren) Marks of Washington and Renee (Chris) Deville of Alexandria; five great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

