Melrose DeSoto Boyd, native of Avoyelles

Melrose DeSoto Boyd went to heaven on Sunday, April 26, 2020 to join her husband Eaton Emmanuel Boyd (b: March 30, 1937, d: March 30, 2007) who she married on February 9, 1958.

She passed away from complications of Congestive Heart Failure at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. Melrose was born in Avoyelles Parish LA 83 years ago on October 15, 1936. She lived in New Orleans and was a long-time resident of Arabi, LA. She spent the last 17 years as a resident of Covington, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hanson Joseph DeSoto & Althea Marie Guillot DeSoto, her sisters, Dolores DeSoto Mayberry (James Mayberry) & Sybil DeSoto Gaspard (Elliot Gaspard) and her brother Aaron DeSoto (Edna Wigley). Melrose leaves behind her Sister Dianne DeSoto Fisher (Ernest Fisher) and her Brother Gerald DeSoto (Patsy Lemoine), daughters Terry Althea Manuel and JoAnn Marie Boyd (Jack Shuff), her beloved grandchildren Arvil Hicks IV (Sarah Nowak) Amanda Hicks Connelly (Matthew Connelly) and David Nicholas Harper, great grandchildren, Luci Blue Hicks, Arvil (JJ) Hicks V, Ella Rose Connelly, Boyd Hansen Connelly and Jullian Marley Harper, numerous, nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

Melrose was a caring kind soul who helped raise her younger siblings after the death of their mother when Melrose was only thirteen. In addition to her younger siblings, Melrose was a caretaker to nieces & nephews, grandchildren and even great grandchildren. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved laughing dancing and spending time with her family. Melrose crocheted and made blankets for countless relatives. She was an amazing cook and her recipes have been written down for future generations to share and she loved everything Elvis. Everyone that knew her loved her! There will be a private graveside service. After coronavirus, we will have a memorial service and a celebration of life for our Mother.