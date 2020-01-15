Melvin Ray Villemarette age 84 of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Melvin Ray Villemarette of Hessmer will begin at 11:00am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodrigues-Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Melvin Villemarette, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. He was born the third child to Calvin & Ruby Villemarette. When Melvin was young, he helped out at the family grocery store and became a mechanic. As a young teenager, he met the love of his life Octavia and they married on January 5, 1957. Melvin was soon drafted in 1957 into the U.S. Army. Coming back home in 1960, he was first elected Chief of Police of Hessmer for 2 terms. He then worked for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department with “Potch” Didier for 22 years where he retired as Chief of Detectives. He came back to Hessmer as Chief of Police until his retirement in 2001.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Tavia Villemarette of Hessmer; daughter, Connie (Kenny) Dufour of Moreauville; sons, Bruce (Debra) Villemarette of Hessmer, Brent Villemarette of Opelousas, & Andre (Tina) Villemarette of Hessmer; sister, Elsie Campbell of Alexandria. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jeremy Dufour, Andrew Dufour, Devin Villemarette, Olivia Villemarette, & Emily Villemarette; three great-grandchildren: Gabe Dufour, Kaleb Dufour, & Paisley Villemarette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin & Ruby Villemarette; sisters: Betty Galt, Linda Bordelon, & Nell Juneau; brother, Ivan Vil lemarette.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Rosary prayer service will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday evening. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 10:30am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.