Merlin Matthew Juneau, age 82, of Baton Rouge

Merlin Matthew Juneau

BATON ROUGE - A Mass of Christian burial for Merlin Matthew Juneau will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Entombment to follow at St. George Catholic Church Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Rabenhorst Funeral Home East of Baton Rouge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Rd.m in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Merlin Matthew Juneau, a native of Moreauville and a resident of Baton Rouge, was born on August 29, 1936 and passed away on August 30, 2018 at the age of 82. Merlin was employed as a computer programmer for many years, but his favorite pastimes were gardening, fishing at the camp on False River, and barbequing chicken with the Knights of Columbus.

He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Eunice Juneau; and sisters Heloise Juneau and Yvette Lemoine.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cecilia Juneau; daughters Mary (John) Blackwell and Kim (Kevin) Harger; grandchildren Matthew (Brittany) Blackwell, Jonathan (fiancée Alicia Brown) Blackwell, Shannon Harger, Aidan Harger and Madalyn Harger; great-grandchildren, Finn Blackwell and Brayden Brown; sister Malena Savignol; brother Henry Juneau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living and the caregivers from Hospice of Baton Rouge.