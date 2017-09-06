Michael Anthony Lemoine

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Michael Anthony Lemoine of Simmesport are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Michael Anthony Lemoine, age 55 of Simmesport, passed away at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home of Simmesport on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. He was born on November 17, 1961.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Lawerence and Barbara Lemoine, Sr.; and his brother, Ricky Lemoine, Sr.

He is survived by his children Amanda Lemoine (Joshua) Crouse, Ronald (Jodie) Lemoine and Eric Bryant; sister, Catherine Lemoine; brother, Lawerence Lemoine, Jr.; grandchildren, Destiny, Dylan, Colten, Taylee, Keegan, Jonah, Makayla, Josh, Conner, Serenity, Emily, Dominic; nieces & nephews, Ricky Lemoine, Jr., Heidi Lemoine, and Dannie “Bozie” Lemoine. He is also survived by his dear pets: Aria, Chance, and Ice.