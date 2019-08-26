Michael Benjamin Higgins, age 61, of Mansura

Graveside services for Mr. Michael Benjamin Higgins will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Higgins, age 61, of Mansura, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Julia Sedivy Higgins.

Michael served in the United States Air-Force as a Tech Sergeant Specialist for 20 years before retiring in August of 1996. Upon retiring from the Air-Force he continued his employment with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department where he worked for 9 months as the Booking Officer. He was P.O.S.T. certified with the Alexandria Police Academy in November of 1997 and then served 3 ½ years as a patrolman for the Marksville City Police Department.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Diana Cooper Higgins of Marksville; three step-sons, Robert Tassin (Tanya) of Mansura, Wayne Tassin (Tori) of Plaucheville, Tony Tassin (Hollie) of Mansura; one daughter, Julia Torres (Luis) of Tuscon, Arizona; one brother, Edward Higgins of Mansura and five grandchildren, Bernard, Layla, Bailey, Mason and Loagen.

Visitation will be observed in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Eddie Higgins, Clinton Tassin, Phillip Bartell, Robert Tassin, John Wade and Tony Tassin.