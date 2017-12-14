Michael Brouillette, age 56, of Batchelor

Michael Brouillette

BATCHELOR - Memorial services for Michael Brouillette of Batchelor are currently pending.

Mr. Brouillette, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Point Coupee General Hospital in New Roads. He was born on October 26, 1961.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Linscomb Brouillette and Grace Rusk Brouillette; sister, Sherry Handley; brothers, Mark “Bird” Brouillette, Kenneth Brouillette, Sr., DeWayne Brouillette and Lynn Brouillette.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie Brouillette of Batchelor; daughters, Latosha (Sam) Chesne of Plaucheville, Michelle (Kenny) Brouillette of Simmesport, Chasity (Robbie) Prestenback of Maringouin, and Ashley (Shang) Jackson of Simmesport; sons, Michael Brouillette, Jr. of Plaucheville and Shane Brouillette of Hamburg; sisters, Rene Anderson of Simmesport and Tammy Dyer of Deville; brothers, Stacey Brouillette of Gonzales and Gaylord Brouillette of Prairieville; 15 grandchildren; close friends, Joey Doc, Tater Head, Binky, and Fritz; and special nephew, Donnie.