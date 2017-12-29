Michael Herbert Greenhouse, age 85, of Marksville

Michael Herbert Greenhouse

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Herbert Greenhouse will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Entombment will be at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Holy Ghost Catholic in Marksville from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Greenhouse, age 85, of Marksville, passed away at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. He was born on August 17, 1932.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Agnes Demouy Greenhouse.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Doris Goudeau Greenhouse of Marksville; three sons, Raymon (Cheryl) Greenhouse of Friendswood, Texas, Norris (Cheryl) Greenhouse of Hessmer and Clifford (Yolanda) Greenhouse of Friendswood, Texas; and three daughters, Regina (Bruce) Milton of Fresno, Texas, Phyllis (John) Bordelon of Missouri City, Texas and Monique Greenhouse of Marksville.