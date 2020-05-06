It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Lemoine Dear, son, brother, uncle and child of God.

Surrounded by his family, he passed away at home on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Graveside services for Michael Dear will beheld at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Michael was born on May 17, 1969 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Otey M. and Cynthia Lemoine Dear. He was a humorous, kind and loving person and was always doing acts of kindness and serving others. Michael was an excellent chef and loved cooking for friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Otey M. Dear, Jr.

Michael is survived by his mother, Cynthia L. Dear of Bunkie; his sister, Olivia M. Dear of Houston; one brother, Otey M. “Marty” Dear, III and wife Christie of Lafayette; his nieces, Nichole and Natalie Dear and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.