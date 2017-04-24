Michael Mayeaux, age 66, of Dupont

Michael Mayeaux

DUPONT - Funeral services for Michael Mayeaux were held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the 1st Baptist Church of Dupont. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Mayeaux, age 66 of Dupont, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Adene Burns Francois, Sr.; and a brother, Gene Francois.

Survivors include 10 brothers: Alfred (Linda) Francois, Jr. of Moreauville, Steven (Holly) Franks, Jr. of Cottonport, Albert (Terrie) Francois of Dupont, Michael and Naomi Francois of Dupont, James Francois of Pineville, Bobby (Doris) Francois of Corrigan, Texas, Jimmy Francois of Corrigan, Texas, Glenn Francois of Baton Rouge, Nathan Francois of Baton Rouge, Frances Francois of Hattiesburg, and Herbert Francois of Baton Rouge; five sisters, Barbara Francois of Pasadena, Texas, Pat Lemoine of Moreauville, Linda Francois of Baton Rouge, Odelia Boone of Plaucheville and Lisa Lemoine of Denton, Texas.

