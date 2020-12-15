Michael Sarpy, 69, Simmesport

Funeral services for Michael J. Sarpy of Simmesport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.

Michael J. Sarpy, age 60, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home in Simmesport.

Michael J. Sarpy was one of the twins born to Mary Lee Coutee and Clemont Sarpy on May 18, 1960. He grew up in Houston, TX and later move to Louisiana at the age of 18, which he was adopted by his foster parents, Merlin and Nora Augustine. He worked for the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury for 10 years, the Town of Simmesport for many years, and the Crawfish Pads in Marksville and Palmetto.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Sarpy; two children, Jeffery Larond Sarpy of New Orleans and Chelsea J. Davis of Illinois; six grandchildren, Mya Silas, Zendaya Joseph, Lyria Teiona, Ethan Anderson, Dajah Davis, and Lynxx Davis. He is also survived by two brothers, Mack Lacour of Chicago and Roy Coutee of Houston; sister, Janet Sarpy of Houston; foster sisters and brothers, Audry Keller, Josephine Augustine, Dorothy Roger, Karen Augustine, Merlin Augustine, Jr.; and long-time friends, Jay & Lisa Johnson.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Shamichael Evans, Bryand Sandford, Daricus Jones, Ronnie Hall, Jr., Jay Johnson, & Calvin Jones. Honorary pallbearers: Jeffery L. Sarpy, Mach Lacour, Arthur Jones, Roy Coutee, and Rev. Alton Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Angel; brothers, Nathan, Gerald, and Peter; mother-in-law, Alnetta C. Jones.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.