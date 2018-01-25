Michael Stanley Reed, age 64, of Plaucheville

Michael Stanley Reed

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Michael “Pappa” Stanley Reed will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow later. Arrangement are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Reed, age 64 of Plaucheville, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. Born on August 29, 1953, Mike was a 1975 graduate of LSU. He is retired from Winnfield Solutions, a Land O Lakes Company, and was an avid outdoorsman.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Anna Belle Lavergne Reed; a grandchild, Zoë Poche; and a sister-in-law, Sharian Reed.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Connie Dauzat Reed of Plaucheville; a son, Joshua (Ashley) Poche of New Orleans; a daughter, Beth P. (Drew) Dufour of Plaucheville; a brother, Woody Reed of Morrow; sister, Lavergne R. (Al) Starkey of Lafayette, Colorado; his twin sister, Marcia R. (Ike) Riche of Bunkie; grandchildren, Blake Dufour, Chance Dufour and Lilith Poche; his sisters-in-laws, Sonia (Greg) Juneau, Donna (Billy) Reason, and Tricia (Bobby) Dauzat; brother-in-law, Buddy (Yvette) Dauzat; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 3406 Hwy 107S, Plaucheville, LA 71362 or The Carpenter House, 923 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, LA 70503.

