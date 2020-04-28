A Private Graveside service for Mr. Mick Joseph Dubea, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville with Father Daniel Hart officiating.

Mick Dubea, Jr., age 93, of Marksville, passed peacefully on April 26, 2020 at his residence in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mick Joseph Dubea, Sr. and Inez Desselles Dubea.

Mick Dubea, a native of Marksville, was a World War II Veteran, serving in the Navy as a 1st Class Seaman. He was previously an owner of several businesses and retired as Park Ranger at Marksville State Park after 20 years. Mr. Dubea was very patriotic and loved his country. He took pride in watching the United States flag wave in the breeze in front of his house. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mick Joseph Dubea, Jr. also lived with a loving commitment to his family. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed the many celebrations that included crawfish boils, cochon de laits, and the Marksville Easter Egg Knocking Contest. In his younger years, he enjoyed duck hunting with his sons.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 22 years, Ellene Knoll Dubea; one daughter, Pamela Dubea Grigsby of Alexandria and her husband, the late Jerry Grigsby; four sons, Kemp Micheal Dubea and his wife, Cynthia Dubea of Harlingen, Texas, Mick Joseph Dubea, III and his wife, Patricia Dubea of Beaumont, Texas, Keith Timothy Dubea and his wife, Catherine Dubea of Lafayette, Louisiana, Kurt Daniel Dubea of Marksville, Louisiana. He had eight beloved grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and two great step grandchildren. He also leaves behind three stepchildren, Micheal Stephen Knoll of Slidell, Daniel Paul Knoll of Gonzales, Priscilla Knoll of Marksville and the late, Kenneth Knoll of Lake Charles.