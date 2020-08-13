Mildred Kojis, 92, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

During her 92 wonderful years residing in Bunkie, Mildred especially enjoyed community over coffee, family at weekend and holiday gatherings, and spreading her love with every hand stitch of quilts she often gifted to her family and friends.

She was a woman of strong Catholic faith, had a heart of gold, and some would say she was as stubborn as she was sweet and kind!

Mildred was honored and proud to serve the St. Anthony’s Altar Society, and the Catholic Daughters. She also enjoyed many years volunteering at Mother Bettini.

Mildred is survived by her three children: Chris Dauzat (John) of Bunkie, Kathy Fontenot (Bookie) of Opelousas, and Johnny Kojis (Cathy) Baton Rouge; seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; sister Wanda Himel of Chicago, IL and Brother Richard Roy of Houston, TX, and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Adele Roy, sister Velma McNutt, and brothers Bert and Warren Roy.