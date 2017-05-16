Mirtell Bacon, Sr., age 85, of Marksville

Mirtell Bacon, Sr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Mirtell Bacon, Sr. were held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Baptist Church at 215 Legion Drive in Marksville with Reverend Michael Gonzales officiating. Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery on Legion Drive. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Bacon, age 85, of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Mr. Mirtell Bacon, Sr. was born to the union of Frank Bacon, Sr. and Sufronia Friels Bacon on August 22, 1931. He was the tenth of twelve children, ten of which preceded him in death. He obtained his education in the Evergreen, La. public school system and enlisted in the U. S. Marines at the age of seventeen. He married the late Dora Mae Guillot on October 20, 1954.

He was a faithful senior deacon of Congregational First Baptist Church. He was a dutiful and faithful member of the Masonic Lodge #89. Mr. Mirtell Bacon, Sr. was a true believer and follower of Christ and was not ashamed to share the Gospel with everyone who would hear him. He would always say, “If it’s not in the Bible then it’s not true and it’s not Gospel.” He was a teacher, the family preacher, keeper of the family and Lover of the Lord.

He is preceded in death by five brothers, Thomas Bacon, Clyde Bacon, Allen Bacon, Frank Bacon, Samuel Bacon; five sisters, Lula Wilkinson, Eddie Pearl Jones, Margaret Sanders, Verda Jones, and Jean Ester Juneau.

He leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Brenda Jo Bacon (Kenneth) Jackson, Mirtell Anthony (Annette) Bacon, Jr., Troy Peterson (Dionne) Bacon, and Camillia Vidrine Bacon; his eleven grandchildren, Christopher Bacon, Tory (Shelby) McGlory, Bobby (Brittany) Kimble,Troy Bacon, II, Michael Ross Bacon, Nigel Bacon, Johnathan Bacon, Justin Bacon, Courtney Bacon, Justin Bacon, Jordan Bacon, and Thaddaeus Bacon; his nine great-grandchildren, Delorean Bacon, Aluria McGlory, Britton Kimble, Braylen Kimble, Shelby McGlory, Jr.; and his loving sister, Alice Jacobs.

