Misty Dawn Lee, age 38, of Marksville

Funeral services for Miss Misty Dawn Lee will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Lafleur officiating. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery in Brouillette.

Miss Lee, age 38, of Marksville, departed this life on November 29, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her mother, Veronica Lachney Lee; maternal grandparents, Elphege “T.T.” and Mary Gaspard Lachney; paternal grandparents, Bruce H. and Rita Coincon Lee.

Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Bruce D. Lee (Renee); two brothers, Bruce H. Lee (Laura), Craig K. Lee; step-father, Wes Eubanks, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Bruce Lee, Garnet Lee, Ernest Lee, Camden Lee, Wes Eubanks, Wes Eubanks, Jr., Chris Lee and Chris Lee, Jr.