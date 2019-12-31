Mr. Jason Louis Desselle, 43, of Center Point, entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in his residence. He enjoyed fishing, hanging with friends, being outdoors and making people laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Donna Desselle.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include three sons, Brandon Desselle, of Pineville, Bailey Desselle, of Pineville and Bryant Desselle, of Mansura; one daughter, Chelsea Nicole Coco, of Hessmer and two sisters, Kimberly Desselle, of Alexandria and Stacy Desselle Roszell, of Center Point.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Desselle family by visiting www.rushfh.com.