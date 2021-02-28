Myrtle Jones, 82,

Myrtle Juanita Jones, age 82, passed away at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home of Mansura on Saturday, February 27th, 2021.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Becky Hicks (Henry), James ”Bo” Jaubert, Roger Jaubert (Kelly), Billy Jaubert (Shirley), Chuck Jaubert (Joyce), Wanda King, Don Jaubert (Nancy), Ricky Jaubert (Robin); 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Judy Summerland, Charlotte Moody, Sylvia Spell, and Nora Cloud; and brothers, Noland Adams, James Curtis Adams, Howard Adams, and Ledrew Adams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.M. Jones; parents, William and Irene Slaughter Adams.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.