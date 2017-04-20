Nathan Thomas Rusanov age 5 of Evergreen

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Nathan Thomas Rusanov on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen. Burial will be at a later date under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.



The family requests that visitation be observed on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Church of the Little Flower. A reception will follow the mass at the Church of the Little Flower Church Hall.



Nathan, age 5, of Evergreen, passed away at Children's Hospital in New Orleans on Friday, March 31, 2017. He was held in his mother's arms as he took his last breath. He fought a good, long fight and was a rare cancer survivor. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Peter Rusanov and his maternal great grandparents, Clarence and Naomi Rabelais Clopton.



He is survived by his mother, Ginger Rusanov of Evergreen; his siblings, Garrett and Azairea Rusanov; his maternal grandmother, Dawn Clopton Rusanov of Evergreen; his aunts, Amber Rusanov Fontenot of Ville Platte and Crystal Rusanov Touchet of New Iberia; his Godmother, Sheila Clopton Richard of Baton Rouge and the rest of his aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends who loved him through all of his wonderful years of life. Nathan always had a smile on his face no matter what he was going through and he brought joy to others.



A special thank you to everyone who was involved and participated in Nathan's care and support through his life-long battle.