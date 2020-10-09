Neil Mose, 47, Hessmer

Funeral services for Neil Joseph Mose of Hessmer will begin at 3:00pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Neil Joseph Mose, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 in Port Arthur Texas.

Mr. Neil was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He owned a masonery brick company for 15 years. Since January 2020, he’s been with Teral River Service. He was known as a hard worker and did not quit until the job was finished. Some of his hobbies were hunting, fishing, singing, and spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Lisa Roy Mose of Hessmer; sons, Kolby Crew (Cassie) of Houston, TX., and Jake McWilliams of Hessmer; daughters, Ashley Dauzat (Keith) of Hessmer and Jessica McWilliams of Hessmer; grandchildren, Carsen, Audrey, Dylan, Kay, Mollie, Hayden, and Grayson; mother, Juanita Bernard Mose; grandmother, Lela Voorhies.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Mose.