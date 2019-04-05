Nettie Bonnette

July 1, 1922 - April 5, 2019

Funeral services for Nettie Bonnette of Simmesport will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at the First United Pentecostal Church of Simmesport beginning at 11:00am. Burial will commence at the church cemetery.

Nettie Bonnette, age 96, passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at her home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nettie Gautreaux and Monica Rodgers; daughter-in-law, Cathy Bonnette; step-children, Bernice McManus and Gene Bonnette; sister, Nellie Guillot; brother, Philip Dozier. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren & numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winn Bonnette; parents, Forest Armand & Addie Firmin Dozier; step-father, Andrion Dozier; son, David Winn Bonnette; step-son, Raymond Bonnette; grandson, Brandon Bonnette; sisters, Felma Cooper and Ophelia Vallet; brothers, Nason Armand, Harry Armand, & Daniel Armand.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am and last until 11:00am at the First United Pentecostal Church of Simmesport on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019.

Visitation

First United Pentecostal Church

304 N Live Oak St.

Simmesport, LA 71369

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

9am to 11am