Nicholas Dalgo, 38, Lafayette

Funeral service for Nicholas Edward Dalgo will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at 11:00 am in Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.

Nicholas Dalgo, age 38, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home in Lafayette.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Rylee Dalgo of Plaucheville; mother, Julie Roland Dalgo of Evergreen; two brothers, Ronald John, II. of Maine and Charles David Dalgo of Luling.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Guilbeaux Dalgo; and father, Ronald John Dalgo, I.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at 9:00am until service time in Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.