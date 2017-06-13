Nina Laney Joffrion, age 89, Evergreen

Nina Laney Joffrion

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Nina Laney Joffrion of Evergreen will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will be at St. Mary’s No. 2 Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 8 a.m. until the rosary prayer service at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

Ninay Laney Joffrion, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Grace Home in Alexandria. Born on July 24, 1927, Nina was a devout member of St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church. She was also a member of the American Legion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett Joffrion; parents, Joseph and Maude Laney; sister, Merrill Lowrey; brothers, Erroll Laney and Earnest Laney.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kathy Joffrion of Evergreen; son, Barton (Lisa) Joffrion of Houma; grandchildren, Abby (Josh) Smith of Spring, Texas, Brad Joffrion of Houma, and Carly Joffrion (fiance Ryan Coyne) of Raceland; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Smith of Spring, Texas, Scarlett Smith of Spring, Texas and Caleb Coyne of Raceland.