Nolan Joseph Gremillion

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial for Nolan Joseph Gremillion will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum, Hessmer under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward on Monday, May 28, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 28, 2018, in the Kramer Chapel.

Nolan Joseph Gremillion, age 87, of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018, at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on October 19, 1930, Nolan proudly served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime general contractor who worked throughout the state and was a lifetime member of Louisiana Homebuilders Association. Nolan was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Nolan is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin J. Gremillion, Sr. and Ethel Firmin Gremillion.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Sadie Mae Juneau Gremillion; his son, Keith (Janet) Gremillion; his daughter, Amanda Gremillion (Michael) Talley; his two brothers, Edwin (Linda) Gremillion Jr. and Navin (Lucille) Guillory; ad numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

