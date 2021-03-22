Nyra Wilson, 86, Batchelor

A private Memorial Service celebrating the life of Nyra Thelma Petty Wilson will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the directions of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mrs. Wilson, age 86, of Batchelor, formerly of Mansura, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 15, 2021. Nyra was born January 5, 1935 in Shreveport, LA. Following high school, she attended Nichols State University in pursuit of a teaching degree. While she was cast in many roles during her life, her most defining was as a Special Education Teacher early in her career, working with special needs children. She continued supporting friends and families with special needs, worthy service organizations and those less fortunate throughout her life. She was an unassuming, fiercely independent, little firecracker, as described by friends and family.

Nyra preferred life’s “simple pleasures”. She loved being outdoors in nature – camping, fishing, crabbing, gardening or just sitting in her swing with a glass of sweet tea watching the hummingbirds flock to her flowers. She was an avid reader and animal lover who was passionate about baseball, softball and any football team from the South. She loved to sew, bake, do craftwork, puzzles and play cards (especially Bridge with the False River Ladies). Above all, she cherished time spent with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “G.D.” Wilson; her son, Van Steven Stewart; her brother, William H. “Jack” Pretty, Jr.; her sister, Eloise Gushanas and her parents, William Homer and Gladys Petty.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tara Wright and husband, John Ed, of Batchelor and Linda Bourg of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; five nieces and one nephew.

Nyra leaves behind a legacy of strong Christian values, determination and perseverance. May she rest in peace. Her kind and giving soul will forever be greatly missed.