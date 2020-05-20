Obie Clarence Compton,96, Cheneyville

Graveside Services with Military Honors for Obie Clarence Compton, Sr. will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Booneville Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cheneyville with Rev. James Ray officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Booneville Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Mr. Compton, age 96, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in his residence. He was a US Army veteran of World War II, serving in the 417th Engineer Company. He was a retired bus driver for the Rapides Parish School System, a farmer, and a carpenter. He loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Compton and his son, Obie C. Compton, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Hamm Compton of Alexandria; his two sons, Leotis Compton (Kathy) of Alexandria and Leroy Compton (Monique) of Alexandria; his seven grandchildren, Michael Watts, Rolandalin Ross, Leonard Compton, Pamela Compton, Balisha Compton, Leotis Compton, Jr. and Leroy Compton, Jr. and eleven great grandchildren.