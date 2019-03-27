Olla James, age 90, of Mansura

Funeral services for Olla Prier James of Mansura will take place at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00am. Burial will commence at the New Jerusalem Church Cemetery.

Olla James, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Veronica Jones of Mansura, and Ivory James of Houston, TX; sons, Flemon James, Jr. of Mansura, Chris James of Mansura, ans Dale James of Cottonport; a sister, Brucie Mae Joseph of Alexandria; she is also survived by her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren and other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her husband, Flemon James, Sr.; sons, Russell James, Samuel James, Michael James and Freddie James; parents, Simon and Corrine (Recard) Prier; brothers, Curtis Prier, Cleveland Murray, Sr., Emile Prier, and Manuel Prier; sisters, Odessa Prier, Dora Deshotel, and Ella Wright.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 and last until time of service in the church.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.