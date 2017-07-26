Oswald “Peanut” Neco, Jr., age 53, of Marksville

Oswald “Peanut” Neco, Jr.

Marksville – Funeral Services for Oswald “Peanut” Neco, Jr. will be held at Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Neco Family has requested that a visitation be held at Congregational First Baptist Church on Friday, July 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Neco, age 53 of Marksville, passed away at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 12:54 a.m.

Oswald will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Oswald Neco, Sr. and Harriet Batiste Neco.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris House Neco of Houston, Texas; children, Chris Word of Houston, Texas, Jerome Word of Alexandria, Cardell Neco of Houston, Texas, Dante House of Houston, Texas, Isaiah Neco of Houston, Texas, Brandon Neco of Houston, Texas, Whitley Neco of Houston, Texas, Chasity Neco of Houston, Texas, and Ashley Neco of Houston, Texas; siblings, Robert (Christy) Neco of Gonzales, Texas, Charles Neco of Marksville, Jene Neco of Reidsville, North Carolina, Florence Neco of Marksville, Carol Neco of Marksville, Natalie Neco of Marksville and Melissa (Michael) Thomas of Mississippi; five grandchildren; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.