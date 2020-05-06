Otis DuPont

Obituary

A Memorial Service and Inurnment for Mr. Otis Dennis Dupont, Sr. will be held at a later date.

Mr. Dupont, age 75, of Plaucheville, departed this life on May 3, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierce Sr. Dupont and Mildred Marcotte Dupont; one brother, Elum Joseph Dupont; one infant baby brother and one sister, Betty Jean Fountain.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Charlene Deville Dupont of Plaucheville; one son, Otis Dennis Dupont, Jr. (Cindy) of Galliano; four daughters, Beverly Lynn Lemoine (Brent) of Lucedale, Mississippi, Pamela Marie Pierce (Andrew) of Cut Off, Cynthia Kaye Trahan (Shannon) of Cut Off, Tammy Loria Collins (Michael) of Houma; two step-sons, J.J. McCann (Shelly), Clay McCann (Shelly), both of Center Point; one step-daughter, Alanna Freeman (Chad) of Center Point; one brother, Pierce Dupont, Jr. of Carencro; five sisters, Gail Dupont of Dupont, Judy Ward (Dick) of Simmesport, Angie Dupont of Houston, Texas, Adele Dupont of Marksville, Ruth Esser (James) of Milton, Florida; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.