Pamela Jean Gunter Cope, age 53, of Lafayette

Pamela Jean Gunter Cope

CLEARWATER - Graveside services for Pamela Jean Gunter Cope will be Monday, February 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Clearwater Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mrs. Cope, age 53, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2016 at her residence. She was a Certified Dance Instructor. She was an outgoing, fearless individual that always helped whoever she could. She loved gardening and was always happy. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She will be missed by all!

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Morris Gunter and her grandmother, Agnes Ducote.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Cope of Lafayette; her two daughters, Lauren (Jerry) Lege of Lafayette and Kayla Gunter (Frederick) Augustine of Marksville; her son, Hunter (Hayley Dyson) Cope of Lafayette; her mother, Vernie Lee Gunter of Cheneyville; her two brothers, Edward "Bubba" Gunter of Cheneyville and Mark (Stephanie) Gunter of Lafayette; and four grandchildren, Jaydon Augustine, Braylon Augustine, Kaia Lege and Nora Lege.