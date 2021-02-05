Pat Henderson changed her address from this earth to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday February 4, 2021. Her heart was broken so many times and it finally wore out. She was 84 years old and had lived at the family home in Innis since 1967. “Miz Pat” truly cared for her family, her varied community of friends, and was loved by so many who will miss her blunt honesty, caring smile, sassy wit, and those flashing blue eyes.

She was born August 23, 1936 in Hickory Ridge Arkansas, the 4th child and first baby girl of Mamie Josephine (Dobbins) and Ewell Herbert Moore. Pat and brothers; Mickey, Carlus, and Harold welcomed their baby sister Joann 5 years later. Patsy grew up with her family in Northeast Arkansas, never quite sure if she preferred being a tomboy with her brothers or being a girl’s girl with her sister and girlfriends. After graduation from Crawfordsville High, she fell for Billy H. Henderson (which was a good friend of her brother's) then married him March 21, 1957.

Pat and Bill started a family the next year, eventually adding 2 daughters, Debbie and Tracie, and then 2 sons, Chip and Chuck to their family. Although she did not want to leave her mother, the family moved to Pointe Coupee Parish at the end of 1966 to pursue an opportunity to farm newly available land in the forebay of the Morganza Spillway. Once her children were all in school she worked at several jobs, from grading soybeans during harvest at the new elevator in Batchelor and working the office for the crop duster service located next to the Co-op, to respiratory aide at the hospital, working in the school system primarily with the new-fangled computer labs, restaurant hostess and retail shop, and finally closer to home making breakfast for the early birds at Lucky 13. But her true calling was taking care of her family which included: part runs for farm equipment, timed to get home before the kids got off the bus, driving the grain truck during harvest, rooting for her boys at football games, and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Immediate family members who preceded her in death were her husband Billy in 1990, son Chip in 2009, and son Chuck in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Tucker; her parents Mamie and Ewell; her five siblings: Harold, LaDeryl, Carlus, Mickey, and JoAnn; and her good friend and sister-in-law Barbara, Mickey’s wife. She also mourned the deaths of several special nieces and nephews.

Patsy is survived by her daughters, Debra of Texas and Tracie (Mike) Hoines of Batchelor; Grand and great-grandchildren who will miss their Meme include: Courtney (Clayton) Bel and their children, Hunter, Abigail and Fysher of Independence, Meagan (Noah) Lachney of Baker, Amanda (Kevin) Gammon of Campbell, TX, Michelle (Robby) Stone and their children Sammy and Jace of Tomball, TX, Eli Miller of Baton Rouge, William Cole Henderson and his children Jeremiah and Averie of Lettsworth, Trinity Tate Henderson of Lettsworth, Josh (Steph) Hoines of Redding, CA and Carrie Hoines of Las Vegas, NV. She will also be missed by sisters-in-law: Margaret (Henderson) Fogleman, Ethel Moore, Pat Bailey; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Robbins. And there are many nieces and nephews, including grands, who will truly miss their Aunt Pat. ‘Miz Pat’ also leaves behind many close friends including her ‘other daughter’ Noelie Grezaffi of New Roads.

Pat was a member of Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor and will be missed by her church family. There is a pew near the back on the north side that will be so empty now that she and her good friend and fellow “soybean transplant” Jane have relocated to Heaven.

Memorial Service for Patsy L. (Moore) Henderson of Batchelor will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor. Burial will be held at a later date in the Latanache Baptist Cemetery. All those who attend the service, please wear light blue in honor of Ms. Pat’s favorite color.

Thank you to Dr. Carl McLemore and his sweet nurse Christina, Dr. Boyd Helm, and the nurses Tiffany and Cassie from Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, "Mama" couldn’t stand the thought of any child being hungry or hurting, so instead of of flowers, please contribute to the local food bank or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

