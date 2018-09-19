Patricia Couvillon Tassin, age 90, of Cottonport

Patricia Couvillion Tassin

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Patricia Couvillion Tassin of Cottonport will take place at St. Mary’s Assumption Church of Cottonport on Saturday, September 22, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will commence at St. Mary’s Assumption Church Mausoleum #2. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the church Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a rosary at 10:30 a.m.

Patricia, age 90, passed away on, Monday, September 17, 2018 at Hessmer Nursing Home. Born on December 10, 1927, she graduated from Cottonport High School and Hotel Dieu Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Dr. Guiffre and Dr. Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Joseph Tassin; parents, Gladys “Muzzy” and Henry Couvillion; sister, Louisa Couvillion Bordelon; brothers, Clifford “Frosty” Couvillion and Daniel Couvillion.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Nancy (Don) Jeansonne of Cottonport, Tina (Terry) Armand of Cottonport, Mark (Gen) Tassin of Lago Vista, Texas, Johnny (Sue) Tassin of Ft. Worth, Texas, Randy (Becky) Tassin of Jarreau; nine grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary’s Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.