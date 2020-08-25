Patricia Dauzat, 62, Fifth Ward

Funeral services for Patricia Francois Dauzat will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 am. with Reverend Adam Thornton officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #2 in Fifth Ward.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 62, of Fifth Ward, departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Huey and Doris Guillot Francois and husband, Roy P. Dauzat.

Patricia not only worked hard but she loved hard. She was a Baptist by choice and was devoted to her faith and enjoyed fellowship with her church family. She gave the best hugs and you never left her sight without getting a hug. She loved baking and made birthday cakes for her grandchildren and nephews every year.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Christopher “Chris” Scott Dauzat (Ashley) of Fifth Ward; one daughter, Felicia Rene Rodriguez of Hessmer; two brothers, Keith Francois of Fifth Ward, Dewayne Francois of Hessmer; one sister, Donna Francois of Fifth Ward, and 7 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm.

